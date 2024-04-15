GIFT a SubscriptionGift
INDIA bloc will protect farmers’ interests, says Rahul

April 15, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and UDF candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, addresses supporters during a roadshow in Wayanad on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and UDF candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, addresses supporters during a roadshow in Wayanad on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and UDF candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, has said that the INDIA bloc will protect the interests of farmers.

Speaking after leading a farmers’ rally at Pulpally in the district on Monday, Mr. Gandhi said if the INDIA bloc comes to power, it will write off agricultural loans of farmers.

Battle for Kerala | Infographics

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had waived loans of rich people to the tune of ₹16 lakh crore, he was yet to write off loans of the farming community, the backbone of the country, he said

Mr. Gandhi said all the developed countries had grown successfully on the foundation of agriculture. “The foundation of every single successful country’s power is the agricultural sector and it has to be protected,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Rahul attacks BJP and RSS for their concept of one nation, one language, one leader, and one people

Mr. Gandhi led road shows at Mananthavady, Padinharethara and Vellamunda in the district as part of launching the second phase of his election campaign. He also held discussions with Mananthavady bishop Mar Jose Prunnedom and Kozhikode Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal at the Bishop’s house at Mananthavady.

