Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP’s commitment to women’s reservation is questionable, says Mamata Gatty

Party has fielded only two women candidates as against five by the Congress in 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State, says the Congress leader

April 17, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

When the Bharatiya Janata Party has failed to give ticket to a adequate number of women for the Lok Sabha polls, how can people believe in its assurance that it will systematically implement the Women’s Reservation Act that entails 33% reservation for women in the Parliament and the State Assemblies, said chairman of Karnataka Cashew Development Corporation and former general secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Mamata Gatty in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters at the district Congress office, Ms. Gatty said the BJP has fielded only two women candidates as against five fielded by the Congress in the 28 constituencies in Karnataka.

“When they have failed to give ticket to adequate number of women, how can people believe the assurance (in the manifesto) that they will effectively enforce the Women’s Reservation Act,” Ms. Gatty said.

The BJP’s manifesto is filled with hyperboles and it lacks actionable schemes to mitigate problems of people affected owing to inflation and unemployment. The Congress’s manifesto has Mahalaxmi scheme of giving ₹ 1 lakh annually to woman head of the poor family. “This money will go a long way in empowering women,” she said.

In the last 10 years, the BJP has only said lies and failed to answer needs of people. In Dakshina Kannada and other Lok Sabha constituencies in the State, the BJP has used emotional issues to fuel communal passion and win elections. On the other hand, the Congress has stayed committed to secular values. In the present nearly year long rule, the Congress government has effectively implemented the five guarantees. “We are confident of winning the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha seat.”

The Congress, along parties from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, will form a stable government in the Centre and enforce Mahalaxmi scheme and assurances made in the manifesto, she said.

General Elections 2024 / Mangalore

