BJP workers stage protest in front of Shivamogga DC office

May 06, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

BJP leaders, led by BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra, staged a protest in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Shivamogga, on Monday, May 6, alleging that the police were targeting BJP workers ahead of the elections.

Mr. Raghavendra alleged that the Assistant Commissioner of the Sagar sub-division had issued an externment order against Vinod Raj, a BJP worker in Sagara taluk, on false charges. The police had taken him to Bidar.

“The police arrested Vinod Raj, based on the statement of Sanjay, an accused in the Matka gambling case. The accused was forced and harassed to take the name of the BJP worker. Now, the BJP worker has been taken to Bidar. The police are politically motivated,” he alleged.

BJP district president T.D. Megharaj submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade in this regard.