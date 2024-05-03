BJP workers resign over naming of Sena man for Thane seat

May 03, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 03:26 am IST - Mumbai

A few BJP workers from Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander have resigned over the nomination of Naresh Mhaske of the Shiv Sena as Mahayuti candidate for the Thane Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the nomination which has caused dissatisfaction among BJP members, who believe that former MP Sanjeev Naik, son of former minister Ganesh Naik, was better prepared for the polls.

Mr. Mhaske’s nomination led to a heated meeting organised Mr. Ganesh Naik, during which party workers expressed their dismay, which was captured in a viral video on social media. On the other hand, Mr. Mhaske met Mr. Ganesh Naik to seek his blessings.

Meanwhile, the ruling Mahayuti coalition has nearly finalised its seat-sharing agreement, leaving only one Lok Sabha seat undecided out of the 48 in the state. The BJP is expected to get the remaining Palghar seat.

The Shiv Sena has announced candidates for Kalyan, Thane, and Nashik, solidifying its presence with 15 candidates. Earlier disagreements over seat distribution seem to have been resolved, with the BJP agreeing to contest 28 seats, while the NCP will field candidates in four constituencies and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha will contest one.

Despite differing on the Thane seat, the BJP conceded it to the Shiv Sena, with Mr. Mhaske being named as the candidate.

Additionally, the BJP is likely to contest from the Palghar seat, a constituency it has previously won. Except for Palghar, candidates for all other seats have been announced, with the nomination deadline fast approaching.