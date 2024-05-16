GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP will win 32 Lok Sabha seats out of 42 in Bengal: Tripura CM

Tripura CM predicts BJP victory in 32 West Bengal Lok Sabha seats, dismisses opposition’s claims of fewer seats

Published - May 16, 2024 04:14 pm IST - Agartala

PTI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha during nomination filing rally of BJP candidate from Kolkata North Lok Sabha constituency Tapas Roy, in Kolkata on May 10, 2024.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha during nomination filing rally of BJP candidate from Kolkata North Lok Sabha constituency Tapas Roy, in Kolkata on May 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on May 16 said the BJP will win 32 Lok Sabha seats out of 42 in West Bengal.

"I had the opportunity to join the party's campaign trail in West Bengal during which I saw great enthusiasm among voters for the BJP. I am sure the party will win 32 out of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies", he told reporters.

West Bengal sees isolated violence, scuffle in fourth phase of Lok Sabha polling

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 18 seats out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies, the best show by the saffron party in Bengal so far.

On BJP's prospects, Mr. Saha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of 400-plus seats for the NDA.

Watch | Data analysis of West Bengal | Phase 4

"We all are working to achieve the target. I have already visited West Bengal and campaigned for the party. I will go again to Bengal to canvass for the party. We are confident that the BJP-led NDA will win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats (out of 543 seats)", he said.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to leave for Kolkata later in the day to join the party's campaign for the last three phases.

The Chief Minister dismissed the opposition's claim that the BJP would secure fewer than 200 seats, stating that it was merely an attempt to rally their party's supporters.

Related Topics

Tripura / West Bengal / Lok Sabha / General Elections 2024 / state politics / politics / political campaigns / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.