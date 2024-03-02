BJP to field nine sitting MPs, three MLAs from West Bengal in Lok Sabha election

March 02, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Kolkata

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 2 fielded nine sitting MPs and three MLAs in a list of 20 nominations for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in West Bengal.

The BJP has released its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election with 195 names.

The significant names among the nine sitting MPs include State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, who will be contesting again from the Balurghat Lok Sabha seat; and Union Ministers of State Nisith Pramanik from Coochbehar, Subhas Sarkar from Bankura, and Shantanu Thakur from Bongaon, respectively.

The party has renominated Locket Chatterjee from the Hooghly Lok Sabha seat; Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato from Purulia; Jagnnath Sarkar from Ranaghat; and Khagen Murmu from Malda Uttar. John Barla, the sitting MP from Alipurduar, has been dropped by the party.

The party has also fielded three sitting MLAs — Manoj Tigga from Alipurduar, actor turned politician Hiranmoy Chatterjee from Ghatal, and Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury from Malda Dakshin. While Mr. Tigga is BJP Chief Whip in the West Bengal Assembly, Mr. Chatterjee has been fielded from Ghatal, a constituency which has been represented by actor Dipak Adhikari alias Dev for the past two terms.

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh has been nominated from Asansol, and Soumendu Adhikari, the brother of the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has been nominated from the Kanthi Lok Sabha seat. Mr. Suvendu Adhikari’s father Sisir Adhikari is the Trinamool Congress MP from Kanthi. Bollywood veteran Shatrughan Sinha is the sitting Trinamool Congress MP from Asansol and the BJP’s pick at the constituency bordering Jharkhand will pose a stiff challenge to the TMC.

The BJP has nominated Priya Saha from the Bolpur Lok Sabha seat. The list includes three women, the others being Ms. Chatterjee and Ms. Mitra Chowdhury.

BJP leader Anirban Ganguly has been fielded from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat. Mr. Ganguly had contested from the Bolpur Assembly seat in the 2021 Assembly seat.

There are 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal and the BJP had won 18 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.