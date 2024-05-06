GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP preparing blueprint of lies to win Lok Sabha polls: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of weaving a false narrative about Sandeshkhali

May 06, 2024 04:48 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - Sainthia (WB)

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls, at Labpur in Birbhum. File.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls, at Labpur in Birbhum. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 6 alleged that the BJP is preparing a blueprint of lies to win the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing an election meeting at Santhia in Birbhum district in support of TMC's Birbhum candidate, sitting MP Satabdi Roy, ms. Banerjee accused the BJP of having two top national level leaders who are "looting the whole country but defaming Bengal to hide their sins."

"BJP is chalking out a blueprint to win polls by spreading lies. Will you vote for a riot plotter PM?" the TMC supremo said.

Accusing the BJP of weaving a false narrative about Sandeshkhali, Ms. Banerjee said "You [BJP] have heaped disrespect, indignity to crores of mothers and sisters of Bengal. You offered them money to level charges. You should be ashamed of such an act." Ms. Banerjee alleged that the Modi government was spending crores on advertisements in print and digital media but withholding money for Bengal's poor.

