BJP led alliance forms three-member committee in Tripura

The elections to Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency and byelection to Ramanagar Assembly seat will be held on April 19, while voting for Tripura East Lok Sabha seat will take place on April 26.

March 26, 2024 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - Agartala

PTI
Senior Tipra Motha leader Animesh Debbarma said the decision to constitute the three-member committee was taken at the first coordination committee meeting of the BJP, Tipra Motha and IPFT.

Senior Tipra Motha leader Animesh Debbarma said the decision to constitute the three-member committee was taken at the first coordination committee meeting of the BJP, Tipra Motha and IPFT. File | Photo Credit: Photo: X/@animeshdb70

“A three-member coordination committee comprising leaders of the BJP, the Tipra Motha and Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) — has been constituted for the Lok Sabha elections in Tripura,” a senior party leader said on March 26.

The elections to Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency and byelection to Ramanagar Assembly seat will be held on April 19 while voting for Tripura East Lok Sabha seat will take place on April 26.

2024 General elections | These are the Lok Sabha constituencies, Assemblies going to polls in Phase 1

“The three-member committee includes BJP State president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya and IPFT president Prem Kumar Reang,” senior Tipra Motha leader and Forest Minister, Animesh Debbarma told PTI.

Mr. Debbarma said the decision to constitute the three-member committee was taken at the first coordination committee meeting of the BJP, Tipra Motha and IPFT on March 25. The committee will handle the entire election process.

"To ensure better coordination with allies, senior leaders of the ruling BJP, Tipra Motha and IPFT held a meeting and prepared a roadmap for the elections in two Lok Sabha seats and byelection in Ramnagar Assembly seat", the BJP State president said on March 26.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, State BJP president, Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya, Mr. Debbarma and IPFT president Prem Kumar Reang were present in the meeting. Mr. Bhattacharjee said the BJP-led alliance will go for joint campaign across the State.

TIPRA elated after signing tripartite agreement to address tribal issues in Tripura

BJP's candidate for Tripura West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, Biplab Kumar Deb and byelection candidate, Dipak Majumder will submit nomination papers on April 27 and the BJP supported candidate for Tripura East Tripura Lok Sabha seat, Kriti Singh Debbarma will submit her paper on April 28.

"A padayatra will be organised to mark the submission of nomination papers in Agartala on April 27. All senior leaders from three parties will join the programme", he said.

“A separate rally will also be organised at Ambassa, the district headquarters of Dhalai district to mark the submission of nomination papers by the BJP-supported candidate for Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency (Kriti Singh Debbarma) on April 28,” he said.

