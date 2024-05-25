BJP candidate attacked during polling in penultimate phase in West Bengal

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate was attacked and another nominee was gheraoed on Saturday during the penultimate phase of election in West Bengal across eight Lok Sabha constituencies spread across the southern part of the State.

Across the eight seats the cover five districts, 77.99% turnout was reported till 5 p.m. Bishnupur, a seat reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, registered 81.47% polling while Purulia, a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, recorded the lowest voting of 74.09%. Tamluk seat witnessed 79.79% polling and Kanthi registered 75.66% turnout. Polling in Jhargram was 79.68% and Ghatal registered 78.42% turnout. In Medinipur, 77.57% people exercised their franchise while Bankura registered 76.79% polling.

Pranat Tudu, the BJP candidate from Jhargram, was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress supporters at Garbeta. The mob pelted stones on the vehicle of the BJP candidate and a security personnel deployed in Mr. Tudu’s security sustained head injury. Mr. Tudu and a personnel of the central armed police forces deployed in his security were seen running away from the mob.

Chaos reigned in the area for almost an hour and there was no intervention of quick response teams of the Election Commission. Vehicles of media personnel were also attacked at Garbeta. The BJP candidate said he was getting reports of electoral malpractices and a section of local residents were threatening the voters of the party since Friday night. Yet, when he visited the area, he was attacked by Trinamool supporters. “If security forces personnel were not present, the people would have lynched me,” Mr. Tudu said.

Another BJP candidate, Hiran Chatterjee, who is contesting from Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency, also faced protests by Trinamool supporters in Keshpur area of the constituency who surrounded his vehicles and raised slogans. Mr. Chatterjee, who raised the demand for re-polling in Keshpur, said the region had turned into a “Pakistan or Afghanistan” during the polling.

There were reports of protests by ruling party supporters against BJP candidates of Tamluk, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, and BJP candidate from Medinipur Agnimitra Paul. While places like Garbeta and Keshpur, which have a history of electoral violence remained on the boil, polling was peaceful at Nandigram, which had witnessed political violence earlier this week resulting in the murder of a 56-year-old woman BJP supporter.

Trinamool Congress supporter killed

A Trinamool supporter was killed at Mahisadal in Purba Medinipur district and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the Opposition BJP of unleashing a reign of terror in the region. “Even yesterday, they (BJP) killed an active member of our party at Mahisadal in Purba Medinipur district. Sensing defeat in the polls, they are resorting to killing and attacking people and TMC workers. But we will resist their bid,” the Chief Minister said addressing an election meeting. State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya raised questions on why there were raids on the residence of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP candidates.

The sixth phase of elections in the State witnessed the deployment of a total of 919 companies of central forces along with over 29,000 State police personnel.

Polling in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls was held in the State’s Jangalmahal region and coastal district of Purba Medinipur. The region is considered a stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari. The BJP had won five of the eight seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Several high-profile candidates like former High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay is contesting as the BJP candidate from Tamluk, while actor-turned-politician Dipak Adhikari is fighting as the Trinamool candidate from Ghatal.

With polling underway in the sixth phase, the fate of 79 candidates has been sealed in the electronic voting machines (EVMs). The seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held on June 1 will see elections to the remaining nine of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.