Arunachal BJP expels 28 for contesting against official candidates

The disciplinary action against them for six years was based on the recommendation of the party

May 07, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the BJP on Tuesday expelled 28 members for six years for contesting against its official candidates in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections on April 19.

The State has two parliamentary constituencies and 60 Assembly seats, 10 of which the BJP won uncontested.

“The following list of persons have contested election in their respective Assembly & Parliamentary constituencies against the official party candidates in the simultaneous Parliamentary & Assembly Election 2024. Consequent upon the recommendation of the State Disciplinary Action Committee, under the Chairmanship of Shri Tarh Tarak, the party hereby expels them for a period of Six (6) Years…,” the expulsion order read.

The 28 BJP members contested the polls on the tickets of the National People’s Party headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, the Nationalist Congress Party, the People’s Party of Arunachal, and as independent candidates.

Arunachal West, one of the State’s two Lok Sabha seats, is currently held by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Arunachal Pradesh / General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party

