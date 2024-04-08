Around 4 people injured after a stage collapses during PM Modi's roadshow in Jabalpur

April 08, 2024 06:48 am | Updated 12:52 pm IST - Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh)

Around four people, including one police personnel, were injured after a stage collapsed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Jabalpur area of Madhya Pradesh on April 7.

The injured were taken to the Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

MP minister Rakesh Singh visited the hospital and met the injured people. “Today’s roadshow was over-crowded and there were so many people on the stage that they fell down. PM told me to go immediately and everyone should be taken care of properly. I have met all the injured and their families. Everyone is healthy, some are injured who after proper treatment have been sent to their homes,” he said.

Dilip Srivastava, Police officer, Jabalpur told ANI, "After PM Modi's rally passed, a stage built near a showroom collapsed due to overcrowding. In this one police personnel and three other people have got injured. All of them have been sent to the Victoria Hospital, Jabalpur, for treatment."

This was Mr. Modi’s first visit to Madhya Pradesh after the model code of conduct kicked in Lok Sabha elections in the State. Polling in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases, the first phase will be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13.

Madhya Pradesh has 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest State in terms of parliamentary representation. 10 of these seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP secured a massive victory in the State, winning 28 out of the 29 seats. The Congress won one seat.