An approximate voter turnout trend of 54.37% was recorded in Delhi, according to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), who added that this was not the final voting percentage as approximate trends from some polling booths would take time, and the figures did not include postal ballot data.

Voting took place in several parts of the city, which is reeling under a severe heatwave that made it difficult for voters to come out at midday. Arrangements were made for refreshments and air coolers for the voters’ comfort. As voters trickled in, party workers and resident welfare associations encouraged citizens to participate by going door-to-door and messaging on WhatsApp groups. Many showed up with water, soft drinks and other refreshments for the staff manning the polling stations.

Efforts were made to spread awareness amongst 1.52 crore voters in the seven constituencies. Approximate voter turnout trend was at its lowest in the New Delhi parliamentary constituency at 51.54%, while it was the highest in Northeast Delhi at 58.30%. In South Delhi, the voter turnout was 52.83%. In Chandni Chowk, it was 53.27%, in East Delhi 54.37%, in Northwest Delhi 53.81%, and in West Delhi it was 54.90%.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Delhi had recorded a turnout of 60.6% against the national voter turnout of 67.4%. In 2014, the capital had recorded 65.10% voter turnout against the national voter turnout of 66.44%.

Owing to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress’ four-to-three seat sharing alliance in Delhi, Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who votes from the Chandni Chowk constituency, and the Congress’ Gandhi family, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who vote from the New Delhi seat, found themselves in constituencies where they had no candidates belonging to their own respective parties.

Mr. Kejriwal is currently on interim bail, after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. The Delhi CM’s family voted along with him.

There are 162 candidates in the fray for the Delhi Lok Sabha election. Most candidates began the day early by offering prayers before voting with their families and supporters.

President of India Draupadi Murmu, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and S. Jaishankar, and Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, voted from the New Delhi constituency.

Speaking after voting, several leaders from the AAP, the Congress, and the BJP, expressed confidence that their campaign had translated into votes, assuring their victory. While the AAP and the Congress appealed to the voters to vote in numbers against the BJP as it would be their last attempt to “save democracy”, the BJP said the people of Delhi had seen through the “hypocrisy” of the AAP-Congress alliance.

The BJP has won all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital for two terms now. Delhi’s voters, who voted the AAP to power in the State Assembly election with a huge majority in two previous elections, and the BJP in the two previous Lok Sabha elections also with a significant majority, said they had voted keeping national as well as local issues in mind.