Ambedkar must be blessing me for abrogation of Article 370: PM Modi

Slamming the Opposition for saying that the Constitution will be in danger if the BJP won a third term, Prime Minister Modi asked, “If the Constitution was so important, why wasn’t it in force in the entire country till Article 370 was abrogated?”

April 10, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Nagpur

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, in Nagpur on April 10, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, in Nagpur on April 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 10 launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, rubbishing claims that democracy and the Constitution would be in danger if he secured a third term as Prime Minister.

Mr. Modi said abrogation of Article 370 ensured the uniform application of the statute book across the country. “They [the Congress] previously did the same during [late] Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure. Wasn’t democracy in peril when the Emergency was imposed? They are trying to fool the nation in the name of the Constitution,” he said.

At a rally in Kanhan, Nagpur district, Mr. Modi said Babasaheb Ambedkar’s soul must be blessing him for abrogating Article 370.

PM Modi gave true respect to Dr. Ambedkar, says U.P. CM

The Prime Minister said attacks by the Opposition on him brighten the NDA’s electoral prospects. “When criticism against Modi and voting machines intensifies, then understand, it’s the Modi government once again,” he said during his second visit to Vidarbha where polling is scheduled on April 19.

“If the Constitution was so important, why wasn’t it in force in the entire country till Article 370 was abrogated? The Opposition resisted the abrogation because it was soft on separatists,” Mr. Modi said.

Alleging that the Opposition was against the country’s heritage and development, the Prime Minister said the “10 years of my work is an appetizer before the actual thali”. “For the next five years, every moment of mine is dedicated to your welfare and the country’s progress. 24/7 for 2047,” he said.

Mr. Modi slammed the Opposition for declining the invitation to the Ram Temple inauguration. “This Ram Navami, Ram lalla will not be under a tent but in a grand temple. This moment arrives after 500 years. Yet, the ‘INDI alliance’ declined the invitation for the Ram Temple. They are against Sanatan and hold rallies with those who seek to eliminate Sanatan,” he said.

Highlighting his government’s commitment to social justice and empowerment, Mr. Modi outlined initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalised communities. “Since Independence, the Congress has kept the SC, ST and OBC society behind in every way. Congress did not give Baba Saheb the Bharat Ratna. When the BJP-supported government was formed at the Centre, Baba Saheb was awarded it [in 1990],” he said.

