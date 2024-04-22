Ajit Pawar-led NCP backs caste-based census in party’s manifesto

April 22, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced their party’s manifesto on April 22 for the Lok Sabha election 2024 emphasising its full support for the demand of a caste-based census. It is interesting as Ajit Pawar (NCP) alliance, BJP, has been sidelining from it.

Backing the ideology, the Deputy Chief Minister, Mr. Pawar said, “Our party believes in the right to live as a human being irrespective of caste, creed and religion. Our party believes in equality, fraternity and unity. The NCP has faith in social reformer Sane Guruji’s quote, ‘The true religion is to offer love to the world.’ It is our duty to bring the deprived and backward sections of society into the mainstream. We will demand a caste-based census”.

“Our party will try to set up an independent Ministry for implementation of OBC welfare schemes at the national level on the lines of Maharashtra,” the manifesto said.

The party will endeavor to have Maulana Azad Research and Training Institutes at the national level, it said. “We will continue to push for the implementation of measures and funds to ensure that the students from minority communities will get opportunities of higher education, entrepreneurship and employment through this institution,” said Mr. Pawar.

The manifesto promised to upgrade the educational quality of the Urdu medium schools to semi-English medium schools It insisted on the service and facility centric policy for Haj pilgrims.

The manifesto also talked about education and employment opportunities for girls in the minority section and that if the party comes to power, they would bring a special financial policy by the Centre.

Speaking at an event, the Deputy Chief Minister also announced the NCP’s support for conferring the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, upon the late former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Defence Minister Yashvantrao Chavan.

Stern to his believe system, Mr. Pawar who split the core NCP party and led a mutiny against his uncle, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, said, “I have not left his ideologies after joining hands with the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. I want to say it again, though I am part of Mahayuti [alliance of the BJP, the Sena and the NCP], I have not left my ideologies. We are committed to our faith system and are working accordingly.

He also praised Narendra Modi’s work in the last 10 years of his Prime Ministerial tenure and said, “Modi’s leadership will ensure our victory in the election. There is no one from the Opposition who can compete with him. He is the face of the NDA.”

Giving priority to climate change and global warming, the party had proposed to implement the Maharashtra State Climate Change Action Plan with public participation.

NCP would pursue to amend the law to create water reserves in the forest areas and also appeal for the ‘Birsa Munda Water Conservation Scheme’ to be implemented at the national level.