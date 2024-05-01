GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Abhishek terms Adhir as BJP agent; blames him for obstructing formation of INDIA bloc in Bengal

May 01, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Samsi (West Bengal)

PTI
TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee addresses during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Maldaha Uttar on May 1, 2024.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee addresses during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Maldaha Uttar on May 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday accused West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of being an agent of the BJP and held him responsible for obstructing the formation of the opposition INDIA bloc in the state.

Mr. Banerjee, addressing a rally for party candidate Prasun Banerjee here, referred to Mr. Chowdhury's purported speech in Jangipur on Tuesday, where he was heard saying that voting for BJP is better than voting for the TMC.

The purported video showed Mr. Chowdhury, the sitting MP and candidate from Baharampur, addressing a public meeting and saying "it's better to vote for the BJP than to vote for the TMC." Mr. Banerjee expressed disbelief that a Congressman would advocate for the saffron party, stating that Mr. Chowdhury's actions were aiding the BJP's cause.

"We all wanted the INDIA bloc to happen in Bengal. But Chowdhury prevented it to strengthen the hands of the BJP," the TMC general secretary said.

He highlighted the contradiction between Mr. Chowdhury's actions and the united front presented by senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi alongside Mamata Banerjee.

Mr. Banerjee urged the people of Maldaha Uttar Lok Sabha constituency not to vote for the Congress as it would lead to cross-voting eventually helping the BJP.

"Last time (2019) you voted for the Congress, it actually helped the BJP. Do not fall prey to the trap laid by the Congress," he said.

