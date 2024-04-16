GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

6,658 people exercise home voting till date in Dakshina Kannada

April 16, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 5,011 eligible senior citizens and 1,647 differently-abled persons have exercised their franchise through home voting in the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency as on Tuesday.

In all, the constituency has 8,010 citizens aged above 85 and differently-abled persons with more than 40% disability eligible for home voting for the forthcoming LS elections. Of them, 6,658 have exercised their franchise so far, said a release.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer M.P. Mullai Muhilan said the district has the highest number of voters in these categories opting for home voting in the State. He monitored a differently-abled person exercising home voting in Pandeshwara in the city on Tuesday.

Zilla Panchayat CEO and District SVEEP Committee president K. Anandh said senior citizens and differently-abled persons expressed their happiness over the home voting arrangement.

