246 polling stations under Byndoor Assembly segment in Udupi district under Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency to go to polls today

May 06, 2024 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

In all, 246 polling stations under Byndoor Assembly segment, in Udupi district, under Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, will go to the polls on Tuesday. The polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Polling officials left for duty from the mustering and demustering centre at Government Pre-University College, Byndoor, on Monday.

Of 246 polling booths, 220 are in rural areas and 26 in urban areas. The segment has 12 vulnerable booths and 42 polling stations have been classified as critical.

Break-up of voters

According to the Election Commission, Byndoor Assembly segment has a total of 2,40,500 voters of which 1,22,786 are female and 1,17,711 are male. There are three third gender voters.

Of the total voters, the segment has 5,233 young voters who are in the age group of 18 to 19 years. Of them, 2,677 are male and 2,556 are female.

The segment has 3,156 persons with disabilities (PwD) electors. Of them, 1,766 are men and 1,390 are women.

In addition to 246 presiding officers, there will be 738 polling officers and 81 micro-observers on duty.

Security arrangements

Three officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police, two Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), three Police Inspectors (PIs), 350 policemen and 250 reserve policemen have been deployed for bandobust in the segment.

In a press note, Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun said of the 43 critical booths, 19 are in Maoist-affected areas. As per the Election Commission’s guidelines, all the 19 booths have been given armed guards. An inspector has been deputed to monitor these 19 booths. This will be in addition to micro-observers posted at these booths. At least one policemen has been posted in all normal booths.

All the individual booths have been grouped into 16 sectors and each sector is headed by an officer of the rank of Police Sub-Inspector. These 16 sector officers will be monitored by three officers of the rank of Police Inspector. The work of police inspectors will be monitored by two DySPs.

A striking force comprising of police inspectors and other senior officers has has been formed to respond to law and order situations. There are two reserve platoons to handle any unforeseen circumstances. Route marches have been done in important places.

The SP said staff under 112 Emergency Response Support System have not been taken for election duty. In case of emergency, people can call 112.

There are adequate staff in all police stations to attend to regular activities, he added.