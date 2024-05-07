What has the common man got from 10 years of Modi’s rule? Nothing, says Mahesh Kumar Goud

May 07, 2024 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) B. Mahesh Kumar Goud (58) is braving searing heat to canvass for party candidate from Nizamabad constituency and veteran T Jeevan Reddy. In this exclusive interview, he explains why he feels people will continue to put their trust in the party for the Lok Sabha elections as well.

How is the campaign going in Telangana in general and Nizamabad in particular?

Revanth Reddy became Chief Minister just four months ago. He is young, energetic and a charismatic figure. He is leaving no stone unturned in campaigning for the party candidates, covering up to four Assembly constituencies a day. The six guarantees that were promised by Sonia Gandhi — and being implemented by the government — such as free bus travel for women, medical insurance of ₹10 lakh, gas cylinders at ₹500, and free electricity for up to 200 units, are attracting the common man and the poor. Nearly 95% of the farmers in the State received financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu. The remaining ones will be covered before August as per the promise made by the Chief Minister.

Rahul Gandhi is going to come to the State and address several meetings. The 10 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule has given nothing to the common man. He has only encouraged the private sector and sold out the public sector. People are worried about the hikes in prices of petrol and diesel. The common man has not benefited in any way either under BJP or the BRS rule. People now realise it is the Congress party alone that can benefit them.

Is it a contest between the BJP or the BRS in this election?

Overall, in southern Telangana, there is a contest between BJP, BRS and Congress, but we are going to win 90% of the seats. In northern Telangana, BRS has no space. It is a direct contest between the BJP and Congress. But we are gaining everyday. We are going to win 15 out of 17 seats.

What is the party’s stance on the issue of Muslim reservations, which the BJP has announced that it would remove?

It is an important issue in this election. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat recently gave a statement that reservation would not be removed, but some years ago he had stated that the quota system needed to be reviewed. The BJP/RSS’s plan is to eliminate quotas if it wins a third term. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi slogan is ‘Jitni Aabadi, Utni Quota’.

I belong to the BC community, and we have a 27% quota. If the Congress party comes to power, it will be enhanced to 50%. The SC/STs and minorities will also get an increased share as per their population. The common man should vote for the Congress if they want reservations to continue.

What are the main issues before the electorate in Nizamabad?

Whatever development happened here was during the erstwhile Congress rule. During the 10 years of BRS rule, there was hardly any development. Under our government, we have got a medical college, an airport sanctioned, and three packages under Pranahita-Chevella.

The constituency, as well as the district, saw nothing coming its way in the last 10 years. People are now pinning their hopes on us. Our candidate Jeevan Reddy has vast political experience and an unblemished reputation. We are clearly winning the seat.

What is your assessment of sitting BJP MP D. Aravind’s performance?

People are fed up with false promises. In 2019, Aravind claimed that the Turmeric Board would be formed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too came and announced the same but without any concrete order. They fooled the farmers of Nizamabad. Aravind is famous for his false promises and is a noncommittal man. People have seen how has failed to get anything from the Centre during his term as MP, so they are now hoping that Jeevan Reddy will rise to the occasion. Be it Aravind or B. Goverdhan (BRS candidate), none of them is a match for Jeevan Reddy.

Do you see a polarisation between the majority and minority communities here?

It is the BJP/RSS cadre who are trying to polarise the voters. Nizamabad is a secular district and people have been living in harmony for the last 100 years. People of Telangana, especially Nizamabad, showed their wisdom by voting out former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha. They will apply their mind this time too and vote for the Congress party.