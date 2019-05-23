West Bengal Lok Sabha election results: highlights

A polarised campaign, and violent polling marked the parliamentary elections in West Bengal. In an unprecedented move, the Election Commission of India barred campaigning a day early, before the seventh and final phase, after a bout of clashes led to the damage of property, including a bust of reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

Of the 42 constituencies in the State, the ruling Trinamool Congress holds 34 seats. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party both have two seats each, while the Congress has four seats. The State saw average 81.9% polling over seven phases.

Here are the live updates:

Trends as of 10 a.m

As of 10 a.m., Mamta Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is leading in West Bengal, with leads in 25 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP has the lead in 16 of the seats, with the Congress far behind at 1.

The leads mirror exit poll trends, which had predicted major in-roads for the BJP, with at least 14 seats, in this crucial state.

In the 2014 Parliamentary elections, the TMC had won 34 seats, and the BJP just two.

Counting of votes began on Thursday in 58 counting centres across the State.

Around 25,000 counting personnel have been deployed by the Election Commission.