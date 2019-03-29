Sumalatha gets EC notice

Independent candidate from Mandya, Sumalatha, has been issued a show-cause notice for accusing the District Election Commission of trying to help her opponent illegally.

Wife of the late actor-politician M.H. Ambareesh is contesting against Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son, Nikhil.

According to the notice, the actor had issued statements to electronic media on Friday saying: “There were errors in the nomination papers [of her opponent Nikhil] and the official machinery has been working on it [to help Mr. Nikhil]. The Chief Minister had spoken to the Deputy Commissioner [N. Manjushri] after summoning to his residence.”

Ms. Manjushri, the District Election Officer, has issued a notice and said that the actor has insulted the official machinery through her statements. The officer asked the actor to reply to the notice within a day and said legal action would be initiated against Ms. Sumalatha if she failed to provide the explanations.