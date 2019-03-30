PM’s speech didn’t violate code: EC

The Election Commission said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the successful demonstration of the anti-satellite missile capability on Wednesday did not violate the model code of conduct.

It arrived at the decision on the basis of a report submitted by a committee of officers.

In a letter to the CPI(M), which had raised the issue, the EC said the committee had written to Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) to find out the source of feed of the speech. Doordarshan (News) Director-General Mayank Kumar Aggarwal informed the EC that Mr. Modi’s message was telecast from the feed provided by ANI.

At the second meeting of the committee, some senior AIR officials were summoned to understand the technical aspects of feeding and broadcast through AIR or DD.

“After having consultation with the technical experts of AIR and detailed discussions among the members, the committee decided to enquire from DD and AIR whether the PM’s address was telecast/broadcast live and what was the source...,” said the EC.

The committee then held the third meeting with the Directors-General of Doordarshan and AIR on Friday morning. As it turned out, the source of feed was a video received from ANI.

The Prime Minsiter’s message was telecast on more than 60 news channels in addition to Doordarshan.