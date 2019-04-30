In Mumbai South Central, it’s 2014 revisited

In Mumbai South Central, this year’s election mirrored the previous one: the voting percentage was similar, and voters who found their names missing in the list faced the same situation on the previous occasion.

Chembur, Sion Koliwada, Wadala, Mahim, Dharavi and Anushakti Nagar saw an estimated turnout of 55.35% in 2019 and 53.09% in 2014.

However, a security officer stationed at one of the centres in Anushakti Nagar said, requesting anonymity, “I have been on poll duty for four Lok Sabha elections, but this time, I think the numbers have dropped.”

A polling officer at Wadala too said, “The numbers have gone down. Usually people would queue up at 7 a.m., but this time I didn’t see too many people till 10 a.m.”

Residents of Nehru Nagar said their names were missing from the voters’ list this year as well as during the previous election.

Najeeb Ahmed (72), said, “My entire family of seven members have been missing since 2014 although we have voted before.”

Asiya Begum (42), said her name was missing from the list. “Out of four members of my family, only my husband’s name is there.” She said the names of over 50 people in her area (Nehru Nagar) have been missing from the list since 2014. Fatima Bi (56), from Subhash Nagar said, “I knew my name was not on the list, because it was missing from the list before that, but hope, and the need to vote for the right government brings me here.”

However, the constituency saw youngsters, women and senior citizens come out to vote. A group of first-time voters at Mahim said social media has helped them form an informed opinion. “Twitter has spread lesser-known facts to a wider audience.”