Election results 2019 reactions | Jinping, Putin, Netanyahu congratulate Narendra Modi

The leaders of China and Russia were among the earliest to congratulate Narendra Modi on Thursday, the day the results of the 17th Lok Sabha elections were declared:

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to PM Narendra Modi.

"I am convinced that, as the Prime Minister of India, you will further strengthen the centuries-old friendship between our peoples and the all-round development of a particularly privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India."

The statement added: "V. Putin confirmed his readiness to continue fruitful personal contacts with N. Modi and to work together to build up the full range of bilateral relations and constructive interaction in international affairs."

Chinese President Xi Jinping released a statement addressed to Mr. Modi:

"On the occasion of the National Democratic Alliance winning the 17th Lok Sabha election of India under your leadership, I would like to extend my heart-felt congratulations.

As important neighbors to each other, China and India are the two largest developing countries and emerging economies in the world. In recent years, China-India relations have shown strong momentum of development under the joint efforts of both sides. China and India maintain good coordination and cooperation on major issues such as promoting multi-polarization and economic globalization as well as upholding multilateralism.

I attach great importance to the development of China-India relations and would like to work with you to guide the development directions of the bilateral relations, enhance mutual political trust, expand pragmatic cooperation and promote the closer developmental partnership between the two countries to a new height. With my best wishes for your good health and every success."

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan: "I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia."

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, tweeted: "Congratulations, my friend Narendramodi, on your impressive election victory! The election results further reaffirm your leadership of the world's largest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between India & Israel. Well done, my friend!"

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena, in a tweet, congratulated Mr Modi for the re-endorsement of his leadership.

"Congratulations on your victory and the peoples re-endorsement of your leadership. Sri Lanka looks forward to continuing the warm and constructive relationship with India in the future."

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, in a tweet, congratulated the PM on the "strong mandate from the people of India."

"Congratulations to PM narendramodi on a strong mandate from the people of India. The government and the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies in pursuit of regional cooperation, peace and prosperity for all of South Asia."

Maldives' Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid, issued a statement calling the result a "decisive endorsement of the sound development policies, and active foreign policy of the Government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past five years."

"I wish to extend my heartiest congratulations to you, for the resounding success achieved by your Party; The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the General Election 2019.

This win is a decisive endorsement of the sound development policies, and active foreign policy of the Government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past five years. This verdict underscores the faith the Indian people have placed in your Government.

As your neighbour, and as a close bilateral partner, we have witnessed the election in India – the biggest in the world – with awe and admiration. We look forward to continuing working with the Government of India in strengthening our bilateral cooperation, as well as towards our shared interest in protecting and preserving the peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region."

Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli tweeted: "I extend warmest congratulations to Prime Minister narendramodi ji for landslide election victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. I wish all success ahead. I look forward to working closely with you."

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina feels the relationship between the two countries will scale newer heights: “I strongly believe that with the renewed mandate given to both of us by our respective peoples, Bangladesh-India ties, which have already been termed as a role model of good neighbourliness, will be further consolidated and our relations will scale newer heights,” Hasina said.

“I wish peace, happiness and prosperity for the people of India and my best wishes for your good health, continued success and a long life. I look forward to welcoming Your Excellency in Bangladesh at your convenience.”