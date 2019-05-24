Election diary

BJP celebrates, Congress offices deserted

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee office in Colaba wears a deserted look.

As the early trends of the election results began coming in on Thursday, BJP workers celebrated at the party offices. Many supporters came onto the roads with saffron flags. The Congress offices, on the other hand, sported a deserted look.

Urmila Matondkar reports EVM glitch

Urmila Matondkar

Actor-turned politician Urmila Matondkar, who was contesting on the Congress ticket from Mumbai North, complained about a glitch in the EVM. She filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that the signatures on the form of EVM 17C did not match the machine numbers. “On the form of EVM 17C from Magathane, the signatures and the machine numbers are different. A complaint has been filed with the Election Commission,” she tweeted. Ms. Matondkar was contesting against BJP’s Gopal Shetty.

Tatkare vs Tatkare vs Tatkare

Sunil Dattatray Tatkare

NCP’s Sunil Dattatray Tatkare was contesting against two independent candidates, Sunil Pandurang Tatkare and Sunil Sakharam Tatkare, in Raigad. The two independents collectively won over 13,000 votes, but unlike 2014, it did not stop the NCP candidate from winning. In 2014, Sunil Dattatray Tatkare lost to Shiv Sena’s Anant Geete by a mere 2,110 votes, even as Sunil Sakharam Tatkare had won 9,700 votes.

Actor now in real life role

Navneet Ravi Rana

In Amravati, Navneet Ravi Rana (33), an Independent candidate and an actor who appears in Telugu films, defeated Shiv Sena’s Adsul Vithoba with a margin of 36,951 votes. She beat Mr. Vithoba who won in 2014 with a margin of 1,37,932 votes.