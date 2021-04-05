Police, CAPF deployed in full force in State, along borders

Drone surveillance to control crowd, prevent violence

Security has been beefed up in the State in view of the Assembly elections on Tuesday.

Deployment of State police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been completed and heightened vigil ensured along the State borders, State Police Chief Loknath Behera said. Ninety-five companies of the police have been deployed across the State in view of the polls.

CAPF units also have been stationed wherever necessary, Mr. Behera said. Surveillance using drones will start from Tuesday morning to prevent the formation of crowds and keep a lokk-out for poll-related violence. The footage will be passed on to patrol units, and the election control room at the police headquarters.

Special inspections and surveillance have been kicked off at 152 centres along the State borders. The police have formed 1,694 group patrol units covering 13,380 locations containing polling stations. The arrangements have been made in such a manner that a single team can cover polling booths in eight or 10 locations in 15 minutes. Videographers are part of these units.

Additionally, there will also be law and order patrol teams comprising CAPF personnel, and special patrol teams headed by DySP-rank officers at the election subdivision level, Mr. Behera said. The special operations group and the Thunderbolt commandos will be deployed in the left wing extremism-affected areas. Steps have been taken to ensure the security of polling booths and police stations in these regions.