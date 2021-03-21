NDA candidate’s nomination rejected in Thalassery

Document did not bear signature of BJP national president

The nomination of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in Thalassery N. Haridas was rejected on Saturday.

The Thalassery RDO rejected the nomination citing that Form (A) submitted by Mr. Haridas, who is also the BJP Kannur district president, did not bear the signature of party national president J.P. Nadda.

Mr. Haridas told the media that he had filed the nomination on Friday at 12 noon. But when the issue was brought to his attention, he had got the signed document online and submitted it along with an affidavit at 3 p.m. But the official refused to accept them.

“I will approach the Supreme Court with the documents, and we are hopeful of a favourable order,” he said.

Meanwhile, the RDO confirmed that Mr. Haridas had not submitted Form A in time and in the required format.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to campaign for the BJP candidate in the constituency on May 25. However, with the rejection of the nomination, there are indications that the party may cancel the programme.

The rejection of the nomination has triggered a political turmoil in the constituency where the BJP has a substantial vote share.

In the last Assembly election, party candidate V.K. Sajeevan had garnered 22,125 votes.