Kerala elections | Postal vote for Thiruvananthapuram electors in essential services from Sunday

Polling centres open for polling from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for three days

Electors in the essential services category who are eligible for postal votes can exercise their franchise from March 28 to March 30.

Postal voting centres have been arranged in all the 14 Assembly constituencies in the district, District Collector Navjot Khosa said on Thursday. The centres will be open for polling from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the three days.

The following are the postal voting centres:

Nedumangad (Town LP School — new block on the western side); Vamanapuram (Venjaramoodu Government HSS); Neyyatinkkara (office of the Tahsildar (Revenue Recovery); Kattakada (Kulathummal Government LP School); Nemom (Chithira Thirunal College of Engineering, Pappanamcode); Attingal (Government Model Boys' HSS); Chirayinkeezhu (Government UP School, Korani); Kazhakuttam (Block Development Office near Al Saj auditorium); Vattiyurkavu (office of the Special Tahsildar (LA, KIIFB 1) near the Kowdiar village office); Varkala (LMS LP School, Puthenchantha); Kovalam (Balaramapuram Government HSS), Parassala (MGNREGS Hall, Block Panchayat Office, Parassala); Aruvikkara (Vellanad Government Up School); Thiruvananthapuram (SMV Boys HSS).