Kerala

Kerala Assemby polls | Kerala CM reiterates there’s collusion between Congress and BJP

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File   | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

A conspiracy between the Congress and BJP leaders to allow the BJP to win in a few areas, will pave the way for Kerala’s destruction, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The BJP was able to open its account in the State Legislative Assembly by winning a seat in Nemom in 2016 because the BJP candidate then had the support of Congress workers, he said.

There are reports that the Congress and BJP are attempting to make a similar arrangement work in this election as well, and this matter deserves serious attention, the Chief Minister said.

The Opposition leader's attempt to stop the distribution of food kits for Vishu and Easter and his raising the issue with the Election Commission reflects a lack of humanity, he said. "Why disrupt the celebrations of ordinary people?" he said.

He was speaking at Thripunithura on Saturday at a convention for M. Swaraj, sitting MLA and LDF candidate from Thripunithura.

He drew on the LDF's achievements over the past five years, including the improvement of roads, schools and health infrastructure. Employment guarantee would be one of the LDF's focus areas in future, he said.

