The LDF and the UDF in Kerala seem to be taking the pre-poll surveys with a pinch of salt. Though a majority of the surveys predict a second term for the Left Front, leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have cautioned the cadres not to get carried away by the results. The party is using the results, though, to gain the attention of voters. Meanwhile, the UDF has accused TV channels of showing bias and trying to hoodwink the electorate by predicting an LDF win. Its leaders have been recalling pre-poll surveys held in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a pointer towards the gaps between the surveys and the actual electoral outcome.
Kerala Assembly Elections | Taking surveys with a pinch of salt
G. Krishnakumar
Kochi,
March 26, 2021 03:49 IST
