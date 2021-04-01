Dispute in UDF over candidate selection remains unsettled

A section of Congress dissidents keen to join NCP

The dispute over the selection of candidate is yet to be settled in the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Perambra constituency, where a group of Congress dissidents are planning to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Though senior Congress leaders are seemingly in touch with the dissenters, many are reportedly disinclined to accept provisional offers made by conciliators.

The rift has got deeper at a time when the constituency is set for a tough electoral battle. This time, sitting MLA T.P. Ramakrishan is taking on C.H. Ebrahim Kutty, an NRI businessman and philanthropist. Issues triggered by dissidence have become the biggest hurdle for the UDF during the campaign. NCP leaders’ attempt to woo a section of Congress dissidents has also disturbed the UDF camp.

Meanwhile, the protesting group has made it clear that they will soon hold a meeting to plan the future course of action, including their possible entry into the NCP. At the same time, some rebels have expressed their wish to stay with the Congress and continue their protest. According to them, the stand-off is the result of poor planning by the District Congress Committee (DCC).

Disciplinary action taken by the DCC against a few rebels has also provoked several local leaders who have reportedly offered them moral support. Despite mounting pressure, the DCC is yet to consider a call to withdraw action against the rebels. Sources said many influential local leaders were keeping away from the intensive campaign for the official UDF candidate.

Putting more pressure on the party leadership, the dissidents are planning to host panchayat-level meetings and seek the support of all disgruntled workers for a common platform at the grassroots level. It is likely to go in favour of the LDF campaigners who are keen to cash in on the opportunity. At present, the LDF has majority in all the 10 grama panchayats in the constituency.

Incidentally, UDF campaign leaders affirmed that the internal disputes had not affected electioneering for their candidate. They claimed that no loyal worker would leave the party, as most disputes had been settled.