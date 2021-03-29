Kerala Assembly Elections | Claims and counterclaims as campaign shifts gears in Kannur

Candidates trade charges on developmental issues to get their views across

It was 6.30 a.m. and the vehicle was ready outside the house to pick United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Satheeshan Pacheni. Wearing a white shirt and dhoti, he hurriedly gets into his vehicle to ensure that he starts the campaign early and meets the maximum number of people at various places in the Kannur constituency.

He needs no introduction as people easily recognises him when he steps out of his vehicle to greet them. As he quickly moves between houses, shops and educational institutions, people assure him their mandate.

Mr. Pacheni says Kannur had always been a UDF belt and the people have faith and confidence in him. Though the UDF suffered a setback in 2016, it was a closed chapter now and the coalition is working as one unit to win back the constituency.

“People were expecting a solution to traffic congestion. We were told road infrastructure will be developed, flyovers will be constructed, and port infrastructure will be developed, which will help traders and the business community. We were hoping that the handloom and tourism sectors will get a push. What happened to these promises? All these remained on paper. LDF governance was a disappointment,” he tells a group of voters.

On the contrary, Left Democratic Front candidate Kadannappally Ramachandran, who has been fielded for the second time to contest against Mr. Pacheni, says these are baseless allegations.

Kadannappally Ramachandran (LDF) campaigns in Kannur.

Walking through the narrow lanes at Valiyannur North, he stops to meet 103-year-old Kalyaniamma. She becomes emotional on meeting him. She poses for a photo and blesses him victory.

The Congress (S) leader says the LDF government had done a remarkable job and fulfilled the promises given to the people and carried out development works worth ₹1,400 crore in the constituency.

District hospital

The district hospital has been developed. Schools and ITI have been made hi-tech, macadam roads have come. People have recognised the work of the LDF in the constituency and the other factors, predicted to favour the UDF, do not bother him, he says.

Meanwhile, National Democratic Alliance candidate Archana Vandichal, who is busy campaigning at Varam in the constituency, says people want a change and they are pinning their hope on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition.

NDA candidate Archana Vandichal seeks votes at Vattapoyil in Kannur. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Most of the development works the LDF and the UDF boast about are, in fact, Central government schemes. Any development whether it is development of the Payyambalam beach, roads, and many others are included in the the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme implemented by the Centre, she says.

“Many other schemes which will help the poor have lapsed. We are bringing these things to the attention of the people,” she adds.