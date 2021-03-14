BJP to contest in 115 seats, rest for allies

Candidate list likely today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 115 seats in the Assembly elections in Kerala. It will share the remaining 25 constituencies with National Democratic Alliance partners, primarily the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena.

BJP State president K. Surendran said in New Delhi that the party has also concluded its candidate recommendation process. The BJP national leadership would examine the list of prospective contestants submitted by the party’s State unit and take a final call on Sunday.

By some accounts, the BJP hoped to give stiff a battle to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Dharmadam. It is playing its cards close to its chest. However, some quarters suggested that Mr. Surendran might contest from Manjeswaram. It would field a strong candidate in Nemom, currently held by BJP incumbent O. Rajagopal. The BJP parliamentary board would decide whether it would allow Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan to contest the polls. Some quarters said the party might give national executive committee member Sobha Surendran the ticket.