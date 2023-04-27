HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eshwarappa stops Tamil Nadu state song at campaign meet in Shivamogga, insists on playing Karnataka state song

Tamil Nadu state BJP chief K. Annamalai was also present at the campaign meeting to address Tamil people

April 27, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai and others at a BJP campaign meeting in Shivamogga on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai and others at a BJP campaign meeting in Shivamogga on Thursday, April 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sathish GT

Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa, on Thursday, stopped a Tamil Nadu state song being played as an invocation at a campaign meeting and insisted that the Kannada state song be played instead.

BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit chief and co in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka K. Annamalai was on the dais at the meeting of Tamil people organised by Shivamogga unit of BJP in the city.

When the programme commenced, an office bearer of the BJP announced that the Tamil Nadu state song would be played as an invocation. As the sound system operator began playing the song, it left Eshwarappa visibly disturbed.

A few seconds later, the BJP leader intervened and instructed the organisers to stop the song midway, and insisted that the Karnataka state song be played instead. He also took exception to playing “some other song”.

The BJP party candidate for Shivamogga S.N. Channabasappa and representatives of Tamil residents of Shivamogga were also present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.