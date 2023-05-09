ECI says seizures worth ₹375.61 crore been made in Karnataka since the Model Code of Conduct was enforced

May 09, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - New Delhi

A day before the State goes to polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 9 said seizures of liquor, drugs and freebies worth ₹375.61 crore have been made in Karnataka since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was enforced. This is 4.5 times more than during the last Assembly polls in 2018. Total seizure worth ₹83.93 crore was made in 2018.

The commission further said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had attached assets worth ₹288 crore since after the imposition of the MCC on March 29.

In a statement issued here, the EC said: “The recorded seizures in the state mark a significant 4.5 times increase as compared to the assembly election in 2018. Strict vigil, extensive monitoring, coordination with neighbouring states and inter-agency coordination has led to checking flow and distribution of inducements in Karnataka this time.”

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had, while announcing the election dates on March 29, said that the bar had been raised significantly for ensuring inducement-free elections this time. He had said that there would be increased vigilance and zero tolerance on the distribution of inducements during the electoral process.

The commission had marked 81 Assembly seats as “expenditure sensitive” constituencies.

Notable hauls this time include the seizure of ₹4.04 crore cash in Bangarapet constituency in Kolar district; a raid on a laboratory illegally manufacturing Alprazolam in Hyderabad using intelligence and trail mapping by the Narcotics Control Bureau; and the seizure of 100 kg of ganja in Bidar district, the EC said.

Significant liquor seizures have been made in all the districts.

Another striking feature of expenditure monitoring has been huge seizures of freebies. Sarees and food kits have been seized from Kalaburagi, Chikmagalur and other districts. A huge number of pressure cookers and kitchen appliances were also seized from Bailhongal, Kunigal and other Assembly constituencies. The poll body said that an increased focus on expenditure monitoring was the reason behind the seizures of freebies.

Voting for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly polls will be held on May 10 and counting will take place on May 13.