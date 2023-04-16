Performance of BJP in Assembly elections will exceed expectations: B.L. Santosh

April 16, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Bharatiya Janata Party National Secretary (Organisation) B. L. Santosh said here on Sunday that the party’s performance in the ensuing Assembly elections in Karnataka will go beyond expectations.

In a brief interaction with reporters here after the inauguration of the BJP election office for Mangaluru City North Assembly constituency at Kavoor, Mr. Santosh said the party has made a change and fielded novices, which includes women, in different constituencies. The party has given representation to all sections of the society.

“This will definitely yield result. Our performance will far exceed expectations (in winning seats),” Mr. Santosh said.

Mr. Santosh refused to comment on the resignation of former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Jagadish Shetter to the primary membership of the BJP.

Earlier, he had a brief discussion with the party’s candidate for Mangaluru City North constituency and incumbent MLA Y. Bharath Shetty and other party activists.

Mr. Santosh is slated to visit other party election offices in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts and review the party’s preparation.