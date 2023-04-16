HamberMenu
Jagadish Shettar resigns from Assembly membership, leaves for Bengaluru to quit BJP

The BJP MLA met Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri at his residence in Sirsi and submitted his resignation.

April 16, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
The former chief minister was upset at the BJP high command over delay in renominating him for the upcoming polls. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Former chief minister and senior BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar resigned from his membership of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Sunday, upset at the party over delay in renominating him for the upcoming polls.

He met Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri at his residence in Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and submitted his resignation.

Mr. Shettar told journalists in Sirsi that he would leave for Bengaluru to resign from the BJP. “I have decided to quit the BJP. There is no looking back.,” he said.

On Friday and Saturday, the BJP high command had rushed emissaries like Dharmendra Pradhan, CM Basavaraj Bommai and Pralhad Joshi to Mr. Shettar’s house to placate him. However, their attempts to convince him to retire from the poll fray to make way for others did not succeed.

