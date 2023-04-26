April 26, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - Belagavi

Congress will complain to Election Commission of India against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for saying that there would be riots in Karnataka if the Congress came to power, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said on April 26.

“We will complain to ECI and also go to court,” Mr Kharge said at a campaign rally in Chikkodi in Belagavi district. “In a public rally in Terdal in Bagalkot district on April 25, Mr Shah warned the people that there would be riots if the Congress came to power. First of all, it is an absurd statement, coming from the Home Minister who is in charge of internal security. Secondly, what was he trying to imply? Did he imply that BJP would orchestrate riots if the Congress replaced them?”

He added,`”It is an insult to the people of Karnataka. It means that the people of this State are quarrelsome, and are planning to fight and engage in riots. That is not acceptable.”

Mr Kharge said that the Congress had ruled several States for several decades after independence, and there were no riots anywhere just because the Congress came to power. “BJP has been in power at the Centre for only nine years. Has any of you seen such phenomenon occurring in any State that has elected the Congress? Why should senior leaders in responsible party positions make such statements?

“I have been in public life, as a legislator, for 53 years. I have never seen this phenomenon. Now, Mr Shah, who is 55 years old, is telling people that voting for the Congress will lead to riots. It is strange,” he said.

Congress candidate Ganesh Hukkeri and MLC Prakash Hukkeri were among those present at the rally.