Priyanka Gandhi tries to make dosa, Siddaramaiah gives Bommai pat on back

What leaders do on Karnataka election campaign trail

April 26, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had breakfast at Mylari restaurant in Mysuru, along with her party colleagues, on April 26, 2023. She tried her hand at making a dosa before relishing one. The restaurant is renowned for its unique and delicious dosa. 

Priyanka Gandhi makes dosas in Mysuru restaurant
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had breakfast at Mylari restaurant in Mysuru, along with her party colleagues, on April 26, 2023.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacts with some children at Mylari restaurant in Mysuru on April 26, 2023. At right is Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar.

Before leaving the restaurant, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posed for photos with children.

Siddaramaiah gives pat on back to Bommai
Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah ran into Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Belagavi airport on April 26, 2023. Both are campaigning for their respective parties for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

