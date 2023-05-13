Karnataka Assembly results | Poor defeated crony capitalists, says Rahul Gandhi

May 13, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - New Delhi

After the resounding victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference, in New Delhi on May 12.

Mr. Gandhi said “I want to thank the people of Karnataka, Congress workers and leaders and all those leaders who worked in the State.”

He added that “In the Karnataka elections, there was strength of crony capitalists on the one hand and the power of poor people. Poor defeated the crony capitalists. This will be repeated in all other elections. Karnataka has shown that people of the country loves mohabbat and defeated hate.”

The Congress leader said “I want to congratulate the people of Karnataka. Kharge ji and I had made promises of five guarantees and we will fulfill these promises.”