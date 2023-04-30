JD(S) ‘B-team’ of Congress, both parties responsible for instability in Karnataka, says PM Modi in Channapatna

April 30, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - BENGALURU

Attacking the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress for being the reason for instability in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the JD(S) the B-team of the Congress. Every vote cast for the JD(S) is a vote for the Congress, he said.

“Each vote to JD(S) will go to Congress and will bring instability. Though they are seen as different, their hearts remain together and increase corruption. In Delhi, they are together. These unstable governments are formed to loot (people) and not for development. The JD(S) and Congress are the reason for instability in Karnataka,” he said at a huge campaign rally in Chennapatna, near Ramanagara district.

“Karnataka is a kind of ATM for the JD(S) and Congress. However, the BJP sees Karnataka as an important growth engine for the country. This election is very special and will decide the State’s development for the next 25 years. This election is about making Karnataka the number one state, and only BJP can do it.”

While Mr. Modi had avoided an attack on the JD(S) at his earlier rally in Mandya by focusing his attention on the Congress, on Sunday he chose to take on the regional outfit at Channapatna in Ramanagar district where former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy is facing former BJP Minister C.P. Yogeshwar. In 2018, the JD(S) won three of the four seats in Ramanagar district, an important Vokkaliga dominated district in Old Mysuru region.

Ridiculing the JD(S), Mr. Modi reminded the crowd of the regional party’s statement where it had said that with 15 to 20 seats, the party would become kingmakers. “It will create instability and only one family will benefit but lakhs of families in the State will suffer. When JD(S) and Congress form governments, only some special families get benefitted. However, the BJP treats every family in India and Karnataka as its own family.”

Asking voters to be wary of the two Opposition parties, he said that the Congress’ policy was to scrap pro-people programmes started by the BJP. “Congress is like a reverse gear for all major announcements. The JD(S) is like a B-team that will agree to what the Congress does. Karnataka cannot go in reverse direction; people should be careful about them,” the PM said.

Incidentally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had termed the JD(S) as the B-team of the BJP in 2018 elections.

Fake guarantees

Terming “deceit” as another name for the Congress, the Prime Minister said that every guarantee of the party was a bundle of lies.

“These days, Congress people are moving around with fake guarantees. Congress has a track record of deceiving farmers. Before 2008 elections, it announced the loan waiver scheme. While the fake scheme helped those who were with the Congress, crores of farmers did not benefit as doors of the banks remained closed to them. This is the Congress’ track record.

“In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress had announced ₹1,500 incentive for women before the election and this was to be implemented in the first cabinet meeting. However, during that meeting, the diesel price was increased. Till today, women are waiting for that ₹1,500.”

Pointing to PMKY, Ayushman Bharath and Mudra schemes of the BJP government as the real guarantees, he said, “Congress warranty has ended and that is why guarantees are fake.”