PM Modi in Ramanagara: Massive traffic snarl on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, vehicles pile up for over a kilometre

Movement of vehicles was affected at Kaniminike toll plaza as well as NICE Road, causing inconvenience to weekend crowd

April 30, 2023 11:06 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Huge traffic jam at Kaniminike Toll Plaza on the Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway, with people spending more than an hour to pass the toll, in Bengaluru on April 30, 2023.  

Huge traffic jam at Kaniminike Toll Plaza on the Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway, with people spending more than an hour to pass the toll, in Bengaluru on April 30, 2023.   | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Traffic movement at the entrance of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was severely affected on Sunday morning as vehicles piled up at the toll booth in Kaniminike. While the normal Sunday crowd wanted to escape the restrictions imposed on movement of traffic between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., BJP followers headed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally at Channapatna in Ramanagara district added to the traffic.

PM visit: Traffic diversions on expressway today

Vehicles lined up for over a kilometre and took at least half an hour to cross the toll. Y. Nagaraj, who was headed to Channapatna waited for 45 minutes to just cross the toll booth. “What is the point in wasting so much time to clear the toll and enter a fast expressway? I had not seen such a traffic in a long time,” he said.

Vehicles lined up for over a kilometre near Kaniminike Toll Plaza on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway. Traffic movement was also affected on NICE road.

Vehicles lined up for over a kilometre near Kaniminike Toll Plaza on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway. Traffic movement was also affected on NICE road. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

There were others stuck near the booth for close to an hour. “Movement became a problem as some tags were not working or the scanner could not scan the tag. We are just tired of waiting here,” said a person headed to Mysuru, who wished to remain anonymous.

It was not just at the toll booth on the expressway, traffic movement was also affected on NICE road. Motorists had to endure a long wait to exit the NICE road to enter the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

