Shettar meets Nadda in Delhi, expresses optimism on getting ticket

April 12, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who had announced his plan to contest the Assembly polls after the BJP leadership had nudged him to retire from electoral politics, met party president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on Wednesday and expressed optimism about the party reconsidering its decision.

After Mr. Shettar said he was hurt by the way the party had treated a former Chief Minister, Mr. Nadda called him to New Delhi. Mr. Shettar was with Mr. Nadda for nearly half an hour.

Speaking to The Hindu over the telephone, Mr. Shettar said Mr. Nadda gave him a patient hearing. “I presented my viewpoint and my concerns before him and he said he would get back to me after talking to other senior members of the party,” the former Chief Minister said.

Mr. Shettar said he was positive of the party high command reconsidering its decision and allowing him to contest again from Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency, which he had won six times.

Meanwhile, replying to a query during a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the former Chief Minister and member of the party parliamentary board B.S. Yediyurappa said it was 99% confirmed that Mr. Shettar would get the ticket.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi before leaving for New Delhi, Mr. Shettar expressed pain over the treatment meted out to him. Even in case of political retirement, it should be done with some respect, he said.