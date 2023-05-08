Elaborate arrangements in place for smooth polling across Udupi district

May 08, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Udupi district administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth polling on Wednesday, May 10, with the deployment of adequate polling personnel and arranging security forces across 1,111 polling booths.

Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer M. Kurma Rao told reporters at Udupi on Monday, May 8, that the public campaign ended at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 8, while the administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure from Monday evening till the end of polling on May 10.

All kinds of liquor shops should be closed from 5 p.m. on Monday till May 10 midnight and from May 12 midnight till May 13 midnight (counting day). The administration has prohibited shandies and Jathres from 6 a.m. on May 10 till the end of polling, except pre-approved fairs. Use of loudspeakers was banned from Monday till the end of polling. Exit polls were prohibited 48 hours prior to the end of polling.

10,41,915 electors

The final electoral rolls comprise 10,41,915 electors in the district, Mr. Rao said. Byndoor has 2,35,716 voters and 246 polling stations; Kundapura 2,09,592 voters and 222 polling stations; Udupi 216989 voters and 226 polling stations; Kaup 1,89,007 voters and 208 polling stations and Karkala Assembly constituency has 1,90,611 voters and 209 polling stations.

Identity proof

Besides Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) as the identity proof, other approved photo ID cards, including the Aadhaar Card, MNREGA ID card, bank or post office pass books with photo, labour department’s health insurance smart card, driving license, PAN card, smart cards of the Registrar General of India or the National Population Register, passport, pension card with photo, service ID cards by central/ state governments and public sector undertakings, ID cards issued to MPs, MLAs and MLCs and Special Disability Card, were also accepted.

Special booths

The administration has established five each special polling booths managed by women officers (Sakhi) in the five Assembly constituencies and one each special booth for physically handicapped, young voters and theme-based booths in these constituencies besides setting up one ethnic booth in Kundapura constituency. Wheel chairs, magnifying glass, braille ballot papers, entry on priority, ramp and transportation on request were arranged for specially-abled persons, he said.

As many as 1,336 ballot and control units and 1,446 voter verified paper audit trail machines were arranged.

As part of security measures and to enhance voter confidence, 19 platoons of paramilitary forces were deployed while 90 route marches were conducted. Bonds were secured by 850 people in 741 cases and ₹7 lakh penalty were collected by seven persons. Two were arrested under the Goonda Act while 13 were externed from the district.