Mobile phones not allowed inside polling stations, Udupi DC reconfirms the rule

May 08, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

Voters cannot take mobile phones within 100 metres radius of a polling station, including polling booths, as per the Election Commission of India guidelines of 2007.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao reconfirmed the rule and said mobile phones would not be allowed inside polling stations. Only officials on duty could take their mobile phones inside polling stations.

ECI introduced the rule after electors took pictures or recorded videos of their voting process thereby, violating secret ballot concept.

Similarly, use of electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, electronic wrist watches etc., by the personnel deputed to counting centres is also prohibited. Violation would lead to action under Section 126 of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951, cautioned Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar.