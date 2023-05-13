HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress to meet on May 14 to discuss next step

The MLAs-elect of the Congress will meet in Bengaluru at 5.30 p.m. on May 14, 2023.

May 13, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar during celebrations after the party’s win in the Karnataka Assembly elections in Bengaluru on May 13, 2023.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar during celebrations after the party’s win in the Karnataka Assembly elections in Bengaluru on May 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A meeting of the newly elected MLAs of the Congress will meet in Bengaluru on May 14 at 5.30 p.m.

The meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has been convened to discuss the next course of formation of the government, said sources in the party.

As it happened | 2023 Karnataka Assembly election results

During the meeting, the leaders also expected to elicit views of newly elected MLAs on the chief ministerial candidate, which is a key question the party has to wrestle with.

ALSO READ
Watch | How the Congress celebrated | Karnataka election results

Meanwhile, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party’s victory has brought new energy among the cadre and south India has become “BJP mukt now.”

Senior leaders such as Mr. Kharge, Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar, Randeep Singh Surjewala and others held a joint press conference at the party office and celebrated the victory.

They also congratulated the winners and called it a victory of the collective leadership of the party. Mr. Kharge said they would have been in the same position as 2018 if they were not united.

ALSO READ
Lessons from Karnataka: for the Congress, the BJP and the rest

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that it is the victory of democracy, Kannadigas and Karnataka and he congratulated the people of the State for voting the party to power.

On the party’s victory, Mr Siddaramaiah tweeted, “Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, united the people of Karnataka & spread the idea of peace & harmony - an important factor that put our party in the path of victory”.

At the party office, Congress workers burst crackers and celebrated boisterously.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.