8 Congress MLAs to take oath as Ministers with CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar in Karnataka

May 20, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Congrees supporters heading to Kanteerva stadium in Bengaluru where the new Congress government, headed by Siddaramaiah, will take the oath of office at 12.30 p.m. on May 20, 2023.

Setting rest to speculation partially, the Congress on Saturday morning released the list of 8 legislators who will be taking oath along with Congress Legislative Party Leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday.

The swearing-in is slated of Mr. Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister and Mr. Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister in Kanteerava Stadium at 12.30 p.m. in the presence of thousands of Congress workers, and a host of Chief Ministers and leaders of other States and about 20 regional parties.

Also Read | Congress likely to announce implementation of ‘guarantees’ in its first Cabinet meeting on Saturday

As per the list signed by the CLP leader Siddaramaiah and sent to Governor Taawarchand Gehlot, senior leaders G. Parameshwar, K.H. Muniyappa, M.B. Patil, K.J. George, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan will be taking oath at Kanteerava Stadium.

After registering a resounding victory in the recently-concluded Assembly elections with 135 seats, the highest for Congress since 1989, the party is grappling with the problem of Cabinet formation. Party sources indicated that there were around 65 aspirants for the 32 Cabinet berths available to be filled.

 Watch our exclusive interview with Siddaramaiah during the campaign trail. 

Despite multiple consultations in Delhi on Friday, the Congress seems to have not arrived at consensus on the Cabinet formation as just 8 names have been finalised. Some of the senior leaders and Cabinet probables have not made the cut in the first list. Party sources said that the lobbying has been intense as every pressure group has been exerting pressure for the Cabinet berths even as the party is trying to balance caste and community equations and regional representation.

