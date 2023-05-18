HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Siddaramaiah CM, D.K. Shivakumar to be Deputy CM and KPCC president till Lok Sabha elections

A meeting with all the newly elected MLAs has also been called today evening in Bengaluru, the Congress general secretary said

May 18, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 12:28 pm IST

Sandeep Phukan
Sandeep Phukan
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with senior party leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar during a meeting, in New Delhi on May 18, 2023. Siddaramaiah will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka and D.K. Shivakumar the Deputy CM. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@rssurjewala

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with senior party leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar during a meeting, in New Delhi on May 18, 2023. Siddaramaiah will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka and D.K. Shivakumar the Deputy CM. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@rssurjewala

The Congress President has decided that Siddaramaiah will be the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said at a press conference.

D. K. Shivakumar will be the Deputy Chief Minister and will continue as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Venugopal added.

The Chief Minister, Deputy CM, and a group of Ministers will be sworn in on May 20. A meeting with all the newly elected MLAs has also been called today evening in Bengaluru, the Congress general secretary said.

With both Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar insisting on the top job, government formation was deadlocked and reportedly took the intervention of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to resolve it.

Also read: Tussle between DKS and Siddaramaiah crosses party lines and takes caste colour within BJP ranks

Through the day, there were back-to back meetings between Mr. Shivakumar and senior party leaders Randeep Surjewala and K.C. Venugopal.

The final breakthrough was achieved well past midnight at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence. 

“D. K. Shivakumar has made sacrifices for the sake of the party and the Gandhi family,” a source close to Mr. Shivakumar told  The Hindu.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on May 18 said on Twitter that Team Congress is committed to ushering progress, welfare and social justice for the people of Karnataka.

Speaking to the media on May 18, Congress MP, and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar’s brother D.K. Suresh said, I am not fully happy but in the interest of Karnataka we wanted to fulfil our commitment...That is why D.K. Shivakumar had to accept. In future we will see, there is a long way to go. ...I wish it (CM post for DK Shivakumar) but it didn’t happen, we will wait and see.”

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Indian National Congress / democracy / government / political development / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.