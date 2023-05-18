Siddaramaiah CM, D.K. Shivakumar to be Deputy CM and KPCC president till Lok Sabha elections

May 18, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 12:28 pm IST

The Congress President has decided that Siddaramaiah will be the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said at a press conference.

D. K. Shivakumar will be the Deputy Chief Minister and will continue as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Venugopal added.

The Chief Minister, Deputy CM, and a group of Ministers will be sworn in on May 20. A meeting with all the newly elected MLAs has also been called today evening in Bengaluru, the Congress general secretary said.

With both Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar insisting on the top job, government formation was deadlocked and reportedly took the intervention of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to resolve it.

Through the day, there were back-to back meetings between Mr. Shivakumar and senior party leaders Randeep Surjewala and K.C. Venugopal.

The final breakthrough was achieved well past midnight at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence.

“D. K. Shivakumar has made sacrifices for the sake of the party and the Gandhi family,” a source close to Mr. Shivakumar told The Hindu.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on May 18 said on Twitter that Team Congress is committed to ushering progress, welfare and social justice for the people of Karnataka.

Team Congress is committed to usher progress, welfare and social justice for the people of Karnataka.



We will implement the 5 guarantees promised to 6.5 Cr Kannadigas. pic.twitter.com/6sycng00Bu — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 18, 2023

Speaking to the media on May 18, Congress MP, and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar’s brother D.K. Suresh said, I am not fully happy but in the interest of Karnataka we wanted to fulfil our commitment...That is why D.K. Shivakumar had to accept. In future we will see, there is a long way to go. ...I wish it (CM post for DK Shivakumar) but it didn’t happen, we will wait and see.”