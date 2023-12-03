HamberMenu
In pictures | BJP sweeps Hindi heartland

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forged ahead in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as assembly elections results were out on December 3. PM Modi posted on X, “I thank the people of these states for their unwavering support and assure them that we will keep working tirelessly for their well-being.” Here are images from the three states of party workers celebrating the win.

December 03, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

People have immense faith in PM Modi; he touched the people’s hearts, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Photo: PTI

BJP workers and supporters outside the party headquarters during counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Jaipur. The BJP is on course to form the government in Rajasthan.

Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

BJP workers and supporters celebrate the party's lead in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh during counting of votes, at the party headquarters . in New Delhi on Sunday.

Photo: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with BJP workers and supporters celebrates the party's lead during counting of votes for MP Assembly elections, in Bhopal. As the counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections showed the BJP leading in the State, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 3 gave credit for it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s poll campaign and said people have immense faith in him.

Photo: PTI

BJP workers celebrate the party's lead in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh during counting of votes for the Assembly elections, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi.

Photo: AP

Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, celebrate early leads for the party in Rajasthan state elections in Jaipur.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 / Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 / Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023

