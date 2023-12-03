In pictures | BJP sweeps Hindi heartland

December 03, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST

People have immense faith in PM Modi; he touched the people’s hearts, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BJP workers and supporters outside the party headquarters during counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Jaipur. The BJP is on course to form the government in Rajasthan.

BJP workers and supporters celebrate the party's lead in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh during counting of votes, at the party headquarters . in New Delhi on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with BJP workers and supporters celebrates the party's lead during counting of votes for MP Assembly elections, in Bhopal. As the counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections showed the BJP leading in the State, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 3 gave credit for it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s poll campaign and said people have immense faith in him.

BJP workers celebrate the party's lead in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh during counting of votes for the Assembly elections, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi.