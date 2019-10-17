Elections

Haryana registers over 5000 complaints related to Model Code of Conduct violation

BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda, flanked by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and party's Haryana unit president Subhash Barala addressing media persons after release of party's election manifesto on Sunday, October 13 2019.

BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda, flanked by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and party's Haryana unit president Subhash Barala addressing media persons after release of party's election manifesto on Sunday, October 13 2019./ File photo   | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

At 821, the maximum complaints were from Gurugram.

As many as 5,249 complaints related to the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have been received in Haryana after the poll dates were announced last month, a State poll official said here on Thursday.

All the complaints received until Wednesday have been redressed within the prescribed time, Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said in an official statement.

Sharing details about the complaints received through the ’cVIGIL’ app, Mr. Agarwal said 126 complaints are under investigation, including 85 from Rohtak district and 21 from Faridabad district.

At 821, the maximum complaints were from Gurugram, followed by Hisar (535), Faridabad (518), Ambala (249), Jhajjar (121), Bhiwani (82), Fatehabad (54) and Charkhi Dadri (6).

The Android-based cVIGIL app, which stands for ‘citizens’ vigil’, lets users secretly report code violations by submitting geo-tagged videos and photos to the poll panel.

Haryana goes to polls on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

Haryana
