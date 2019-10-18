Congress speaks the language of Pakistan: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday alleged that the Congress was neither bothered about the unity of the country nor the Constitution, and accused it of speaking the language liked by the people of Pakistan.

He was addressing a rally at Haryana’s Sonipat, the home turf of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Mr. Modi said any talk of Swachh Bharat and surgical strikes across the LoC made the Congress uncomfortable. The party seethed with unbearable pain at the mere mention of Balakot. It suffered from an incurable disease and nothing seemed to work for it. The country now knew what caused this pain to the Congress and who it sympathised with.

Dalits, he said, were not given any rights under Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the Congress did nothing for 70 years. “The Congress is bothered neither about the country’s unity nor Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s Constitution.” Should Dalits get the rights in Jammu and Kashmir or not, he asked the audience.

Haryana could not show care for those who had no concern for the country. Such people deserved to be punished and singled out and sent back to their homes, he said.

Without naming anyone, Mr. Modi stated that those who had been the most vocal in opposing Article 370 were now coming to Haryana to handle it. It was disrespectful to the martyrs and their families, but it did not make any difference to the Congress.

The Congress spoke the language of Pakistan. It should also speak what the people of India liked. Its statements had helped Pakistan strengthen its case on Article 370. “What is this chemistry and for whom? The people will have to look for answers to it in the election,” he said.

He said his rivals were at liberty to oppose him, make allegations against him and tell lies about him, but all this would not stick to him so long as he had the blessings of the masses. ‘’They may say anything against me but they must respect the country.”

Referring to the BJP’s candidates, wrestler Babita Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt, he said the party was making sportspersons partners in politics.